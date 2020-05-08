Sometimes I Want To Leave My Job And Run Away – Nigerian Soldier

By
Temitope Alabi
-
Officer Crazy
Officer Crazy

A Nigerian soldier who goes by the handle @IamOficercrazy on IGV has spoken about his life as a soldier.

According to the young man, sometimes, he feels like running away as his job can be tedious.

Read Also: Nigerian Soldier Punishes Man For Wearing Camouflage (Video)

”I always pray to leave the jungle..but this job is meant 4jungle..” Army work no go fit me 4 town oh”..look at them ..sometimes I wanna leave the job and runway…due to the hard life and low budget…buh the morale and love you get inside the society will always make u think twice…

”Nigeria Army remains the king in Africa.we fight 4love not 4welfarre ….strong men exist here……God knows we are all going to heaven…becaus that’s our accolades………

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here