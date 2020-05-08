Sometimes I Want To Leave My Job And Run Away – Nigerian Soldier

A Nigerian soldier who goes by the handle @IamOficercrazy on IGV has spoken about his life as a soldier.

According to the young man, sometimes, he feels like running away as his job can be tedious.

Read Also: Nigerian Soldier Punishes Man For Wearing Camouflage (Video)

”I always pray to leave the jungle..but this job is meant 4jungle..” Army work no go fit me 4 town oh”..look at them ..sometimes I wanna leave the job and runway…due to the hard life and low budget…buh the morale and love you get inside the society will always make u think twice…

”Nigeria Army remains the king in Africa.we fight 4love not 4welfarre ….strong men exist here……God knows we are all going to heaven…becaus that’s our accolades………