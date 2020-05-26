Soso Soberekon Reveals Plans To Ask For Aso-ebi Refund If…

Music executive, Soso Soberekon recently revealed he would pull the plug and ask for a refund with interests if another marriage crashes.

The embittered music executive recounted how he bought an Aso-Ebi for a wedding he attended last year and he learnt the couple went there separate ways four days ago.

In his words;

“It’s so annoying

I bought an ASO-EBI for 65k last year December and travelled all the way to Enugu from Lagos for the wedding. Paid my flight tickets to and fro, only for me to hear today that the couples divorced 4days ago!

Marriages don’t last more than 2 years these days, don’t know why. So from now on, anyone who brings ASO-EBI of over 1,500 for me; will sign an agreement with my lawyer….You divorce, you refund me my money with interest!”

See his post below: