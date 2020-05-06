Sound Sultan Recounts How White Family Was Attracted To A Jean He Bought In Festac

Veteran singer, Sound Sultan recently narrated an experience that occurred 12 years ago in New York.

Taking to his Instagram page, the singer disclosed how a white family got attracted to a jean trouser he bought in Festac, Lagos.

Sharing the photo of himself above, he wrote;

“(Ola -DRIP-pupo ) 12 years ago , A white family freaked me out when I went shopping in Newyork , they were following me from shop to shop .my NINJA skills made me notice .so I kinda made myself available to them .and they said their 8yr old son wants to ask where I got my pair of jeans from . I laughed and said eyaa! They replied what shop is hey ya .. Jean’s wey I buy from my guy car for festac.”



See the full post below: