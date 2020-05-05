South African Vlogger Shares His View On Big Women And Hypocrisy

A South African vlogger recently left social media buzzing with reactions over his views on big women and hypocrisy.

The Vlogger identified as ‘Shadaya Knight’ said that women are being deceived on positive image talks as he pointed out that they need to take care of their health.

Knight also stated that women hate body-shaming when it’s done to them but are quick to do it to men.

According to Knight, big women would rather listen to body positivity talks than accept they are obese and focus on shedding some weight.

See His Post Here: