Southern Kaduna Killings: I Am Not Part Of El-Rufai’s Govt – Governor’s Wife

Hadiza El-Rufai, the wife of Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has shared her stance on certain things while responding to Nigerians who attacked her on Twitter.

Some hours ago, Mrs. El-Rufai was bashed by Nigerian Twitter users for not commenting on the lingering crisis in Southern Kaduna.

They slammed her for daring to come on Twitter to celebrate having 80, 000 followers instead.

Responding to all the dragging, Mrs El-Rufai responded saying she is married to a governor but is not part of the government

”Did any of you see “First Lady” in my bio? My TL is for language, humour and other light-hearted issues. I don’t tweet about serious matters like governance and politics. Though I’m married to a governor I’m not a part of the government. I swore no oath.” she tweeted