Speed Darlington Places $1,000 Bounty On Tacha’s Instagram Account; Says ‘She Is An Illiterate’ (Video)

US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has placed a bounty on the Instagram account of an ex-BBNaija housemate, Tacha.

This comes after the rapper finally returned to social media and he disclosed his intentions to get back at the reality Tv star on his bio.

Speed Darlington accused Tacha of telling her fans alias Titans to take down his page and so he vowed to give the sum of $1,000 (N390,000) to anyone who can take down her IG page totally.

The rapper went on to make a video in which he slammed the self-acclaimed ‘Port-Harcourt’ first daughter, saying she is not qualified to be described as an ‘influencer’.

The rapper stated that Tacha is an illiterate who didn’t graduate from the university and for that reason, she shouldn’t have access to an IG account.

Watch the video below: