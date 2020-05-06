Sports Ministry Places Late Rashidi Yekini’s Mother On N10k Monthly Stipend

The minister for sports, Mr Sunday Dare has directed the federal ministry of youth and sports development to place the aged mother of former super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Rashidi Yekini who died eight years ago on a N10 000 monthly stipends.

The message was conveyed to the mother of the late pacy striker by a representative of the minister, Olaitan Shittu who visited the aged mother in Ijagbo area of Offa, Kwara state.

During the visit, the aged woman was gifted N50 000 and items such as a 50 kg bag of rice, 10 kg bag of wheat and six tins of Milo beverage drink.

Reacting to the gift item, the aged woman said:

“I have been abandoned for a long time and have not seen any help from anyone.

“I was hospitalised for few days some months ago and I did cater for myself despite scarce resources: even last month, I received treatment from the hospital.

“I need help from Nigerians, but this minister has done very well, especially remembering me in this holy month of Ramadan.

“Since my son died, it has been very tough for me because I do not have any help from people.

“Rashidi’s siblings are not doing well too, so, I was left to struggle for life everyday,” she said.