SPOTLIGHT: Wizkid Set To Shake The World With ‘Made In Lagos’ Album

One of the strongest fan base in the Nigerian music scene is the Wizkid FC – a fan base for popular afro music singer, Wizkid. One thing the Wizkid FC is popular for is their undying love and devotion to Wizkid and everything he stands for; it is no wonder why the anticipation for any future project that Wizkid announces gets really compounded with a lot of attention.

It’s been years since the ‘Made in Lagos’ album was announced and while very few details have been shared about it now, the fans have incited a wave that the album is due and on its way.

Wizkid – Made In Lagos. brace yourself, Africa's greatest artist is coming to shake the world. "The Main Album" #MadeinLagospic.twitter.com/d2K2j2C7EU — YIKES 👑 (@Anne43003602) May 15, 2020

It is true that Wizkid has little or no social media presence like many other celebrities who are quick to put their lives on display, the fans, however, have made this a reality with several fans, male and female alike posting and professing their love for the artist, Wizkid has appeared to be there but not really there.

The news about the Made in Lagos album first started in 2008 where Wizkid, in an interview pointed out that he is collaborating with many international acts to bring his fans a masterpiece of work and its been two years now, and the masterpiece is still stalled.

3 Huge Feats I Pray and Hope Wizkid's Made In Lagos achieve: 1). Billboard 200 Top 10 Debut. 2). Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 Debut. 3). Grammy Win. — if my tweet pain you, drink sniper (@Sakpo007) May 15, 2020

In 2019, Wizkid compensated his fans with a Starboy compilation of collaboration with many other artists, and while his loyal fans were still down with the album and all the hits that came off it, the demand for the ‘Made in Lagos’ only grew stronger.

On Twitter, many Wizkid fans are not only clamoring for the album, but they are also sharing and hinting a few details and songs they think should make it in the album. By unanimous vote, the Lagos-Eko statute that represents Lagos and its diversity have been hinted as the possible album cover for the piece of work.

Made In Lagos, The Album. Soon Come 🏆🔥⚡✍️ pic.twitter.com/SGg6NEtLUe — if my tweet pain you, drink sniper (@Sakpo007) May 15, 2020

This came off after Wizkid in his recent Instagram post, shared the photo as he went further to caption it ‘Made in Lagos’ with some emojis. His post has made fans to believe that the album is on the way and that the photo would be the album art.

Let get “Made In Lagos” to #1 on Twitter If you love wizkid reply this post with Made In Lagos Let go wizkid fc 🦅❤️✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/NP7Il57JSA — If my tweet pain you drink otapiapia and pepsi 😭 (@Skeppy1586) May 15, 2020

Many Nigerians know that there is no Wizkid trend without a Davido, but in this trend, the Wizkid FC has successfully kept the OBO boss out of their mouths. The fans are anticipating, everyone is anticipating and a huge chunk is expecting the best from Wizkid and we can only hope that he delivers good music.