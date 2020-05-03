Stay At Home If You Can Work From Home, Toke Makinwa Begs Fans

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has shared tips on how to stay safe as lockdown of some parts of the nation eases from Monday, 4th May despite increasing cases of COVID-19.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, the popular media personality stated that the best way to stay safe is to stay at home if one does not have an important business out there before going ahead to enumerate some procedures needed to be taken for people who must go out.

She wrote, “Happy Sunday folks 😁, as a lot of us are excited to return to our routine or at least somewhat of what life used to be, remember to still practice social distancing, avoid crowded places, wear that mask, and pls stay home if you can work from home.”