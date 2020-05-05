Stay Safe If You Must Go Out, Mercy Eke Begs Fans

By
Eyitemi Majeed
-
BBNaija Mercy
Mercy Eke

2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke has appealed to fans to ensure they stay safe if the must go out amid the relaxation of the lockdown.

The reality TV star further charged them to observe social distancing if they must go out.

Speaking via her official  Twitter handle, she concluded by reminding them that health is wealth.

She wrote, “Good morning family…hope everyone had a great night 🌟 please observe social distancing and wear your face mask😷 if you have a reason to be outside…remember health is wealth.”

