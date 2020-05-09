Stella Damasus Celebrates Mother On Her Birthday (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus has taken to her official Instagram page to pen a heartfelt message to her mum on the occasion of her birthday.

Read Also: Can We See A Reflection Of What You Speak In Your Life?, Stella Damasus Asks Motivational Speakers

The screen diva, in the message, described her mum as ‘My Amazon queen, my Boss lady, my best friend, my confidant, my mentor, my teacher, my prayer warrior, my reminder, my cheerleader.’

“This woman gave birth to me and I am so grateful to God that I came through her. MARIA THERESE DAMASUS. Happy birthday, mummy. I love you more than words can describe.

“You have been there for me through thick and thin. My Amazon queen, my Boss lady, my best friend, my confidant, my mentor, my teacher, my prayer warrior, my reminder, my cheerleader. Thank you for everything mummy. I love you too much.”