Stella Damasus Grateful To God For Gift Of Life, Nature (Photo)

Nollywood actress and singer, Stella Damasus is taking to Instagram to express gratitude to God over the very little things of life.

The Nollywood star who has starred in over 70 films debuted her career in the movie Abused in 1992 and shot to stardom after featuring in her second movie Breaking Point produced by Emem Isong and directed by Francis Agu.

Sharing a photo of herself on Instagram, the actress accompanied it with a caption to express herself.

READ ALSO – Can We See A Reflection Of What You Speak In Your Life?, Stella Damasus Asks Motivational Speakers

On Instagram Stella wrote in part: “…It’s the simple and little things that get me so emotional and appreciative…”

See Photo Here: