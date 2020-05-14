Stop Being Afraid Of Abusers – Victoria Inyama

Former Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has shared a message for domestic violence victims, saying they should not be afraid of their abusers.

Inyama, who herself is a victim, went on an IG live session with another young lady stated the domestic violence law in the UK, adding that there is no shame in speaking up while urging victims to always speak up.

In her words;

”Stop being Afraid of the ABUSER!

ln the Uk, The Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme is known as CLARE’S LAW!

IT ALLOWS PEOPLE TO ASK THE POLICE IF THEIR PARTNER HAS A HISTORY OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE/ABUSE @channel5_tv ‘ABUSED’

”Under Clare’s Law, anyone can make enquiries into the Partner of a close friend/family member.

“lt was introduced in 2014 after the death of Clare Woods from Batley murdered by her ex-partner on Feb 2, 2009… My Live with @missmalinsara

There’s No Shame. Plsssss Speak out & get help.”

