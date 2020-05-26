‘Stop Building Walls, Let’s Build Bridges’ – Comedian AY Makun Tells Toni Payne

Popular comedian, AY Makun took to his Instagram page to reply former talent manager, Toni Payne after she called him out.

Payne recounted how the comedian refused to give singer, Olamide a chance to perform at his show during the early days of his career because he wasn’t popular.

The talent manager said that Olamide began to do well a year later and the comedian came begging for a free appearance on his show as a ‘friend of the house’.

Reacting to the call-out, AY Makun shared a video of the rapper performing at his concert with the caption;



“It’s okay to enjoy all the free Covid-19 inspired entertainment we bring to you on social media. But never give us the opportunity to insult your intelligence. Make it a simple practice to ALWAYS do a little bit of research to know the truth from the lies before you start casting stones on the comment sessions. SOME OF US JUST LIKE TO TREND.

Anyways, enjoy the performance of @olamide at AY Live 2011, on the humble request of @idcabasa after booking @9ice for same event. Shout out to @olamide for making a special appearance in A Trip to Jamaica and Merry Men 2 that will be out on NETFLIX June 5th. All of that started from the foundation of a good relationship. @officialtonipayne STOP BUILDING WALLS AND LETS BUILD BRIDGES. I still love you.“



