Stop Feeding Your Fears, Never Settle For Less – Toke Makinwa

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has taken to her Twitter page to advise her followers on pouring their dreams in life.

According to the OAP, people need to stop feeding their fears and never settle for less.

”Forget the reasons it’s not worked for anyone in your family, stop feeding your fear, you don’t have to settle for a life less than the one you dream of, you are the exception to that rule. Spread your wings today and Fly”