Stop Letting Gifts From Men Cloud Your Judgement – Reno Omokri

Nigerian author Reno Omokri has taken to social media to dish out a piece of marital advice to women.

According to Omokri, women need to stop letting gifts from men cloud their judgment especially warning signs about such men’s attitudes.

”Dear ladies, Don’t let the material gifts a suitor gives you blind you to the warning signs about his attitude. Chocolates, perfumes, cars and even houses can’t compensate for blows to your face and body. Money does not make a suitor suitable! Status does not make a man stable.

“Fame does not mean he is game. And affluence does not mean he will be a good influence. Take some time to know who wants to marry you. A prison with golden bars is still a prison.”



