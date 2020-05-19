Stop Looking For A Sponsor, Find A Husband – Trolls Slam Actress Onyii Alex

Actress Onyi Alex has come under attack after a troll took to her comment section to drag the actress.

Alex had taken to her IG page to celebrate a couple who are expecting a child. She shared a photo of the couple and captioned it:

“You are truly blessed, my friend… Uzorma I am so happy for you. I pray your baby grows into a strong man so full of wisdom. Can’t wait to hold him. Yes, I can finally post”.

A troll wasted no time in commenting saying that the actress should go find a husband of hers and stop relying on “sponsors”.

@rozaygraciasdios wrote: “Stay there and be celebrating others. Your own is to look for who will sponsor you”.