Stop Misleading Young Girls – Danny Young Slams Toke Makinwa

Nigerian Afropop singer, Danny Young, has called out controversial On-Air Personality, Toke Makinwa, and warned her to stop misleading young girls with her ‘ugly’ relationship advice.

Makinwa recently tweeted that guys should date girls within their tax bracket, and stop calling girls who have high taste gold diggers.

The fashion entrepreneur is known for her dishing out advices that often cause quite a buzz on social media.

READ ALSO – Copyright Infringement: Tiwa Savage, Danny Young Settle Out Of Court

Reacting to the news, the Ondo State-born artiste said a relationship is not a business transaction that requires payment of tax.

See His Post Here: