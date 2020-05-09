‘Stop Playing On Our Intelligence’ – Omokri Reacts To Mysterious Deaths In Kano, Borno, Jigawa

Reno Omokri, a popular critic of President Muhammadu Buhari has taken to social media to react to reports of mysterious deaths in some states across the country.

Recall that Kano, Borno and Jigawa States have reported cases of mysterious deaths in the past few days, which several govenrment committees described as ‘strange deaths’.

Reacting to this development, Reno expressed that the description of the mysterious deaths as strange is an insult to the intelligence of Nigerians by President Buhari led administration.

See his tweet below: