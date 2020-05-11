Stop Politicising Movement Of Almajiris, Ganduje Tells Northern Governors

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has accused his counterparts in the North of playing politics with the evacuation of Almajiri and their COVID-19 status.

Some of the Almajiris had tested positive to COVID-19 upon arrival in their States of origin.

Recall that Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has been alleging that a number of Almajiri children from Kano were confirmed positive for coronavirus on arrival in Kaduna.

Reacting to this development, Ganduje, on Sunday, said that some of the Almajiri deported back to Kano, also tested positive to the virus but he did not want to politicise it as other governors were doing.