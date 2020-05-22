‘Stop Saying Your Instagram Account Was Hacked’ – Shade Ladipo Shades Seyi Shay

Media personality, Shade Ladipo doesn’t believe singer, Seyi Shay’s claim that her private photos got leaked on Instagram by an hacker.

The media personality took to her Instagram stories to question the credibility of the music star’s claims and voice out her opinion on the trending issue.

Ladipo questioned how the hacker got a hold of the pictures as she wrote;

”So I want to understand

If your Instagram account gets hacked did they also hack your naked pictures from within the Instagram?

I’m asking for my Neighbour oh.”

It didn’t end there as she also insisted that the music star should own up to her actions and admit that she posted the photos herself rather than blame it on someone else.

The media girl wrote;

“If you want to show us Bobbie and small yansh pls do like your mates and stand by it with your full chest

I’m here for the whole thing but stop saying your account was hacked

We went to school Ma.”

See her full post below: