‘Stop Sugar-Coating Your Success Story To People’ – Yvonne Nelson Warns

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Nelson has advised people who intend to inspire others with their success stories to say it all without sugar-coating it.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she asked them to stop making it look so easy.

Read Also: Marriage Is Not An Achievement – Actress Yvonne Nelson

She further charged them to narrate all they did to get to the top without holding anything back.

She wrote:

“If you wanna inspire with your SUCCESS STORY, say it all, the BACKSTORY, the craziness…dont make it look easy when it wasnt, dont sugar coat it! Stop lying to people.its not MAGIC.”