Stop Violating People’s Rights: SERAP Warns Wike

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has warned Governor Nyesom Wike to stop using coronavirus as an excuse to trample on people’s right.

Recall that the Rivers State Governor announced that vehicles impounded in the state after their owners were caught driving them in violation of the lockdown order will be auctioned.

The Governor said this on Thursday in an interview after he went round to monitor the level of compliance with the lockdown.

Reacting, SERAP advised him to restrain from further violating people’s right, saying that the implementation of the lockdown by state authorities must be guided by the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality and precaution.