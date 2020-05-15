Strange Deaths In Kano: Investigations Still Ongoing – Health Minister

The federal government of Nigeria says it is yet to unravel the nature of mysterious death in Kano state.

According to Dr. Osagie Ehanire, the minister for health made this known on Thursday in Abuja at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19,.

Ehanire said investigations are still ongoing.

He added that the mysterious deaths are not peculiar to Kano state alone but in seven other states of the federation.

Information Nigeria recalls that Kano State witnessed yet-to-be-explained deaths in the recent past.

No fewer than 150 people were feared dead in the state, prompting investigations to determine whether the deaths were related to COVID-19.