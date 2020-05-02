Success Is The Impact You Have Made On Peoples Lives, Says Samklef

By
Eyitemi Majeed
-
Music entertainer, Samklef
Music entertainer, Samklef

Legendary music producer and entertainer, Samklef has taken to his verified Twitter handle to redefine success in his own words.

According to the music entertainer, success is how much impact he has been made on other peoples lives.

Read AlsoMillions Of Nigerians Go To Bed Without Food: Samklef Laments

He went on to reveal that he has lost counts of people he has blessed in so many ways.

He wrote, “Success to me is the impact u have made on peoples lives. Thank God for using me to be a blessing in so many great talents today. I can’t even count. I give God the glory.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here