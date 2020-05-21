Sultan Of Sokoto Urges Muslims To Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr At Home

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged Muslims across the country to pray at home during the forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

Abubakar in a statement signed by Professor Salisu Shehu, Deputy Secretary-General, NSCIA, gave this advice in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Muslims are marking the end of the Ramadan fasting tomorrow and would congregate at their Eid praying grounds on Saturday to commemorate religious rite.

He advised the faithful to adhere to the rules of whichever state they find themselves, saying even where lockdown is relaxed, they should tread with caution.

He also cautioned against gathering at Eid ground for prayers, urging that area mosque should be used to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.