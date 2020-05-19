Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, To Sign New Contract

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr will sign a new contract next week after agreeing to terms to extend his four-year stay.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed this on Tuesday.

During the new two-year contract, Rohr will be expected to lead Nigeria to qualification for a seventh World Cup finals and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

According to reports, new provisions have been inserted in the contract such as paying Rohr in local currency as against his current 45,000 euro ($49,000) monthly salary.

He is also expected to spend more time living in Nigeria.