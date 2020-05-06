Suspected Killer Of Fasoranti’s Daughter Attempts To Escape From Isolation Centre

One of the suspected killers of Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Reuben Fasoranti, a leader of Afenifere, pan-Yoruba socio-political group, has attempted to escape from the isolation centre in Ondo.

The suspect was recently arrested and found to have been infected with COVID-19, a day after he was arraigned him in court over the killing of Olakunrin.

According to report, the suspect tried to escape from the Ondo State Infectious Disease Hospital, Akure, on Wednesday but doctors and nurses raised the alarm.

“He didn’t know that he is being monitored closely. He had taken permission to use the toilet but before you knew it, he started heading towards the exit point,” TheCable quoted a hospital source as saying.

After the incident, the police beefed up security at the isolation centre, deploying six men.