Swag?: BBNaija’s Ike Shares New Haircut On Instagram

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Ike Onyeama is definitely proud of his sense of fashion.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, 12th May, the reality TV star shared a new photo wherein he gushed about his sense of fashion.

Sharing the photo, the reality TV star said it looks like he invented fashion.

The reality TV star and girlfriend, Mercy Eke are currently promoting a new show on cable TV wherein they are letting the general public know about their love lives.

He wrote:

Looking like I invented swag.

