Tacha And Mercy Are More Relevant Than Politicians – Uche Maduagwu

Nollywood actor and comedian, Uche Maduagwu has taken a swipe at Nigerian politicians in his newest Instagram post.

According to Mr Maduagwu, Big Brother Naija reality Stars, Mercy and Tacha are more relevant than any politician in Nigeria.

The actor who is fond of expressing his feelings towards Mercy and Tacha also pointed out that Nigerians celebrate them more.

Sharing on Instagram, Maduagwu wrote in part: “Politicians who can not provide ordinary face mask to every Nigerian during #Covid19 can not boast of being more relevant than #Tacha and Mercy…”

See His Post Here: