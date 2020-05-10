Tacha Cautions Women Putting Other Women Down

2019 Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha Akide also known as ‘No leave no transfer’ has cautioned women who put down other women.

According to the reality TV star, such practise is synonymous to telling the world that they(such women) are more worried about their imaginary competition than their own progress.

She made this known via a tweet she sent out on her official Twitter handle on Sunday.

She wrote:

women putting other women down is like telling the world that you are more worried about your imaginary “COMPETITION” than your own progress.

