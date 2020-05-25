Tacha Drags Skiibii For Sending Her Dm, Months After Refusing To Support Her During BBN

Controversial ex-Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha has subtly dissed singer, Skibii for refusing to help her solicit for votes during her days in the BBNaija house.

It all started after Skibii Recently reached out to Tacha via her DM, asking if they were fighting.

Instead of replying the singer, Tacha shared the screenshot of their conversation to preach about life.

The screenshot shows her team soliciting for support from the singer during her stay in the BBNaija house. However, Tacha’s team was left disappointed as they got no reply from Skibii.

She then subtly wrote:

“Sometimes we expect more from others because we would be willing to do that much for them”, she wrote on her Instastory.

See screenshots below;