Tacha Is The Only Ex-Housemate That Does Not Fight Over A Man: Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu says former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha is the only ex-housemate that does not fight over a man.

Speaking via his official Instagram page on Tuesday, he further stated that the reality TV star is destined to marry in 2021.

He wrote:

Tacha is destined to marry next year, she is the only bbnaija ex-housemate that does not fight over a man. 🙄🙄98% of ex #bbnaija housemate fight dirty over men, some even allegedly remove their bend down select dress, and mobile plastic backside all because of fighting over someone else’s man, 🤣but you will never see #Tacha doing that nonsense because she is not a spiritual local champion like all the other ex-housemate who do such.

“In fact, Tacha’s #marriage will put haters to shame because she is destined to #marry in 2021, 💎haters are free to write this prophecy down, I am the only popular #actor in #Nigeria that has ever gotten @chrissyteigen attention in #Hollywood, but I always wonder, why do some ex bbnaija housemate fight over men? Why cant they be responsible like Tacha.”