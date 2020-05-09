Tacha Is The Only Ex-Pepperdem Housemate That Is Not A Local Champion- Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu says Tacha is the only ex-pepperdem edition of Big Brother Nigeria housemate that is not a local champion.

He made the comment via his official Instagram post on Saturday.

Since he made the comment, people have been viewing it as a slight dig at Mercy who was called local and annoying by a social media user recent.

He wrote:

Tacha is the only ex pepperdem housemate that is not a LOCAL champion, she is born to shine with her natural body and not PLASTIC. 🙄🙄Right now, its like the gods are angry with #bbnaija for the unnecessary disqualification of Tacha, thats why they are unable to do #bbnaija2020 truth is, even if you give all the ex bbnaija housemate 100 million Naira, 💰that local champion attitude will still show like plastic bucket, 🤣#Tacha is not in the same #whatsapp group of local champion with other ex bbnaija housemate, she has class and does not chase clout like others, ✈️her #body is 100% natural, but can other female ex #pepperdem housemate swear with Sango or Amadioha that the #beautiful curvy body they display everyday on #instagram and #twitter is natural and not plastic?