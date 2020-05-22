Tacha Lambasts Those Calling Khafi A Gossip (Video)

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Tacha has berated those calling her bestie and co-star, Khafi, a gossip and a two-faced person.

The reality star, in a fit of rage, dragged those insulting her friend even after they admitted to doing the same thing.

Tacha said;

I understand that you don’t have to be friends with someone, but that doesn’t mean when you see blue, you outrightly call it red, because you are not friends with the person. It just doesn’t make sense.

How all of you can be so comfortable calling one person a gossip, two-faced, but at the end of the day you all are saints.

Why are you people coming for Khafi then?”

Watch the video below: