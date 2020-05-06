Tacha Laments Over ‘Unnecessary’ Bank Charges

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha Akide also known as ‘No Leave No Transfer’ has taken to her official Twitter handle to air her frustration over bank charges.

According to the reality TV star, she has been charged 12 times in the last 24 hours.

Lamenting further, she added that she does not understand why such deduction from her account within 24 hours.

“What’s with the unnecessary bank charges..? I’ve been debited 12X in less than 24hrs.

I seriously do not get this, and to be honest I am taking a piss!!,” Tacha tweeted.