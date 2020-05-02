Tacha, Mercy Are More Relevant Than Nigerian Politicians: Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu says the duo of former Big Brother Nigeria housemates, Tacha and Mercy are more relevant than Nigerian politicians.

Speaking via his official Instagram page on Saturday, he said the two former housemates stood for originality during the reality TV show, which is something Nigerian politicians lack.

He wrote, “Politicians who can not provide ordinary face mask to every Nigerian during #Covid19 can not boast of being more relevant than #Tacha and Mercy… 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️Honestly, if they can import #, Chinese health workers, when we have capable and efficient #world class doctors, ✈️i wont be surprised if they import local herbs from #Madagasca to fighting #Coronavirus. 🤣Why cant we emulate #Senegal? 🤷‍♂️We defeated #Ebola because we applied a local solution created by our doctors, 💊so why copy and paste everything we watch in #UK and #America via @cnn to fighting this pandemic? 🙄Tacha and #Mercy stood for originality and creativity in #BBnaija, that is something that our politicians lack. 🤷‍♀️When they should have closed our airports ✈️after seeing the devastating effect of coronavirus in #wuhan and some #EU countries, they were busy playing god when they know our health system is in a state of coma, 👽despite all the billions donated, Nigerians in #Lagos, #Abuja and #OgunState were on lockdown for more than a month, but can these politicians boast of giving palliative to more than 300 thousand people? 🍔Where did all the billions go?”

