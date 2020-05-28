Tacha Reacts After Troll Mocks Her For Wearing Fake Shoes

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide, alias Tacha, replied a troll who mocked her for allegedly wearing fake shoes.

The self-acclaimed ‘Port-Harcourt first daughter’ shared a video of herself showing up at the BBNaija reunion.

In the video, she wore a black gown and black heels as she wrote;

“you can’t get RID of me BI*TCH I’m not going NO FUCKING WHERE! ”

A web user took to the comment section to ridicule her by calling her Madam Titus with claims that her shoes are fake.

Reacting to the nasty comment, the reality TV star simply wrote;

”Premium Tears”

Read Also: Tacha Busted For Showing Off ‘Fake’ Designer Shoes (Photos/Video)

See the exchange below: