Tacha Reacts To Southern Kaduna Killings, Says ‘She Is Cold’

Controversial ex-Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Natacha Akide simply known as Tacha has joined other celebrities in reacting to the reports of ongoing killings in Southern Kaduna.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she queried when the value for human lives become so little.

She wrote: “When did the value for Human Lives become so little?💔

I love Kaduna, I spent some part of my adolescence there… this breaks my heart, couldn’t bring myself to go through twitter without shedding tears! Genocide in Southern Kaduna?!!

I’m so COLD!!! Naija which way?”