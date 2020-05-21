‘Tacha Still Has A Lot Of Village Attributes’ – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has reacted to a post by former big brother Naija housemate, Tacha.

Kemi described Tacha as one who still has a lot of village attributes.

Tacha posted new stunning photos of herself and wrote; “WINNERS focus on WINNING, losers focus on the WINNERS”

However, Kemi accused Tacha of plagiarism and claimed that she (Kemi) was the first person to use that quote.

Mrs Olunloyo wrote in part: “This Tacha girl sha. Still a lot of village attributes. If you know her tell her it’s plagiarism not to credit quotes.”

See Post Here:

See Kemi’s Earlier Post: