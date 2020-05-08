Tacha, Zlatan Ibile Finally Reconcile After Months Of Animosity

BBNaija star, Tacha and budding rapper, Zlatan Ibile have finally reconciled after securing an endorsement deal with a digital company.

This comes several months after the rapper made a diss song and a video ridiculing the reality TV star about her alleged body after she was disqualified from the BBNaija show for fighting with co-star, Mercy.

Shortly after, the rapper took to Twitter to declare his love for Tacha and she blocked him on social media.

Recently, the duo decided to let bygones be bygones.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Zlatan Ibile congratulated Tacha on the new endorsement.

“TACHA U NO GO KILL PERSON. Congrats” He tweeted.

Quoting his tweet, the reality Tv star responded saying:

“Kapaichumarimarichopaco Thank you, congrats to you too”

See the tweet below: