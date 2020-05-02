Tackle Fake News Vigorously, Buhari Tells Journalists

As journalists celebrate 2020 world freedom day, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged journalists to vigorously tackle fake news and hate speech.

Speaking via a statement by his special assistant, Femi Adesina, he saluted the media for their role in keeping the people informed.

“We appreciate the cooperation we have enjoyed from the media in tackling the Coronavirus, and look forward to same, post COVID-19, when all hands must be on deck to repair the damages done to our economic and social lives,” Buhari said.

“We cannot overemphasize the role of the media in keeping people informed and educated on the pernicious virus, which has no friend or foe.

“It simply seeks to mow down anyone and everyone in its path, and public awareness is very important, lest we become like sitting ducks. The media are doing this quite effectively.”

“They don’t mean well for us, and no country can afford to close its eyes to the evil disinformation can cause,” he said.

“In a plural polity like ours, it has the potential to rupture relationships, sow seeds of discord, and set on the path of destabilisation. When fake and hate news are added unabashedly, it can only signpost doom.

“I urge the Press to use the occasion of World Press Freedom Day to see how this can be vigorously tackled.”.