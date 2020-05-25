Taiye Aliyu Hails Jude Okoye For ‘Shaping’ Music Industry

Taiye Aliyu, the manager of Yemi Alade‘s record label, has sent out words of encouragement to Jude Okoye following his fallout with some artists.

According to Taiye, Jude’s template for managing artists works well and all it requires is patience.

The manager also pointed out that he has worked with Jude Okoye over the years as he shared his experience.

READ ALSO – Yemi Alade’s Birthday Message To Her Manager Is A Must-Read

Taiye also encouraged budding artists as he also asked music lovers to do their research well before pointing fingers at managers when a deal goes south.

See His Post Here: