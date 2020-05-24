Take Care Of Your Parents As Much As You Can, Simi Charges Fans

Popular Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye simply known and addressed as Simi has advised fans to try as much as possible to take care of their parents.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she added that it is the right thing to do.”Take care of your mum and dad as best as you can. It’s the right thing to do. And there’s blessing in it.

“Even when they have money. Money really isn’t everything. I’m talking about time, care, love, attention.

“There’s a point when all they really even want from you is to know that you think about them in the middle of your busy life.”