Taraba Govt Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings

The Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku has lifted the ban on religious activities in the State.

The State Government had earlier imposed the ban to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) back in April.

Ishaku via his deputy, Haruna Manu made this known to newsmen on Monday in Jalingo, the State capital.

He expressed that Christians and Muslims are free to resume their religious worships in churches and mosques.

He expressed that people must ensure the observance of the rule of social distancing and all other safety protocols such as hand washing, as well as use of sanitisers and facemasks.

He revealed that the move was necessitated because of the citizen’s compliance with the ban which has led the State to be COVID-19 free; after discharging all its patients some days ago.