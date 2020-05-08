Taraba Loses Second Commissioner In One Month

The Taraba State Government has announced the death of Commissioner for Cooperative and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Naphtali Kefas, on Thursday.

Kefas died at the Federal Medical Center, Jalingo after a protracted illness.

His death was confirmed by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan-Abu, in a statement.

It will be recalled that less than a month ago, Commissioner for Rural Development, Taraba State, Hon. Makus Senllo died of a brief illness in a Yola Hospital.

Reacting to the death, Governor Darius Ishaku condoled with the chairman, the people of Wukari Local Government Council and the family of the Commissioner.