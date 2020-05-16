Taraba State Discharges All COVID-19 Patients

The Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has declared that all COVID-19 patients in the State have been discharged after testing negative twice.

The Governor made this known to newsmen while inspecting a 100-bed isolation centre in the State.

Also Read: Taraba Loses Second Commissioner In One Month

He said, “At the moment, all positive COVID-19 patients have been declared negative except for the 88 almajris, whose result are being expected.”

The governor at the event also lamented over the lack of ventilators and testing kits in the state but assured residents of his commitments to establish three testing centers.