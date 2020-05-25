Teachers Who Flog Students For Speaking Vernacular Should Be Ashamed: Yul Edochie

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has taken to his Twitter handle to call out teachers who flog their students for speaking vernacular.

The Nollywood actor queried the rationale behind beating students who speak their local dialect.

According to the actor, all teachers who beat their students for speaking their own language should be ashamed.

He wrote:

To think that some of our teachers flogged us back then in school for speaking our language.

Calling it vernacular.

Can you imagine?

You speak your own language you get flogged.

All those teachers should be ashamed of themselves.

Oyibo people really messed up our brains.