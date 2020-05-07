Teddy A, Bambam Celebrate Son As He Clocks 7 (Video)

Popular BBNaija star, Teddy A took to his social media space to celebrate his son, Jaiden on his 7th birthday.

The father of two shared a video of his son blowing out the lights on his cake with the caption;

“Big 7 and counting! You’re all grown Jaiden, how time flies! I remember how little you were, look how tall you are now? Happy birthday son! I love you! ❤️”

The singer’s wife also took to the comment section to celebrate her step-son’s birthday.

See the post and comment below: