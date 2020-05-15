Teddy A Shows His Makeup Skills On Bam Bam (Video)

Celebrity couple and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Teddy A has shared just how much of a make-up artist he is in a new video on their YouTube Channel.

His client was his first and only client which his wife, Bam Bam.

In their new vlog, Bam Bam is patient enough to allow her husband to show off his newly acquired skill on her face and the end result is everything.

Bam Bam and Teddy kicked off their relationship in the 2018 BBN show and they tied the knot officially in 2019.

Watch The Video Here: